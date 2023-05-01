Airborne rehearsals for King Charles' coronation flypast will take place across the south and east of the country ahead of the historic celebration.

Flight restrictions have been announced for parts of East Anglia and the south east on the afternoon of 6 May, when the King and Queen Consort will appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch a six-minute flypast.

It will comprise of more than 60 aircraft from the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force – including the Red Arrows – over The Mall.

They will be joined by other members of the Royal Family for the historic appearance at 2.15pm.

Temporary restrictions, ordered by Transport Secretary Mark Harper, have also been announced for parts of East Anglia, Lincolnshire and the North Sea, on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of the preceding week for rehearsals.

The flight ban will impact on light aircraft pilots and drone users but not commercial flights and aircraft operated by emergency services above parts of East Anglia, the North Sea and London between 12.15pm and 2pm on 6 May.

A document from the Civil Aviation Authority and air traffic control service NATS said: "Due to the large number of aircraft involved, the Secretary of State for Transport has decided that it is necessary to introduce restriction of flying regulations."

After the flypast over central London on coronation day, the ceremonial aircraft will disperse above Surrey, Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire, Gloucestershire and Wiltshire.