A man was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed several times by two attackers.

The incident happened near the junction of Manor Road and Park Street, Luton, at around 5.30pm on Saturday.

Bedfordshire Police said two men stabbed the victim, a man in his 40s, several times.

He was airlifted to hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries.

Two Asian men in their 20s threatened another member of the public shortly afterwards before the attackers left the scene on a motorbike.

PC Thomas Walter from Bedfordshire Police said: “Violence of this nature is totally unacceptable and we are closing the net on those responsible."

PC Walter confirmed the attack is being treated as targeted.

Anyone with any information is asked to report it on the Bedfordshire Police website or by calling 101, quoting reference 40/22684/23.

