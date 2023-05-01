A man and a woman in their 80s have died after their car was involved in a crash with a cement mixer truck.

Police were called to the scene in Long Melford, Suffolk, at 3:50pm on Friday after reports of a collision on the B1064 Sudbury Road at the roundabout junction with the A134.

The man and woman were trapped in the vehicle and had to be cut out by Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service.

They were both taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital, but died on Sunday.

Police are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage or who saw the crash to come forward.

