An elderly man was nearly conned out of more than £1,600 by a scammer who claimed to be selling commemorative Coronation coins.

The Royal Mint has launched commemorative coins to mark the coronation of the King.

But scammers took advantage of the celebrations to target Royal fans.

A Stevenage resident was contacted by a cold caller who said they were selling the coins.

The elderly man handed over his banking details but had been unable to complete the bank transfer from home, so went to his local library.

Coincidentally, Cyber Protect Officers were at Stevenage Central Library for a crime prevention session.

When the officers found out, they advised the resident not to transfer the money.

Hertfordshire Constabulary said it was a new scam, and warned fraudsters "are quick to adapt to new opportunities, like the Coronation".

Elaine Crate, Senior Beacon Fraud Hub Manager, said: “It was very fortunate for the poor victim that they had been unable to action the payment and that we were in the library.

"The victim was taken to their bank by one of our officers, who made sure that no funds had been taken from their account."

She continued: "I would advise anyone receiving an unsolicited call to be very wary and not to give any banking or personal details unless they were thoroughly satisfied that the person they are speaking to is genuine.”

If you believe you or someone you know is a victim of fraud, contact Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.

