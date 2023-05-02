An investigation into a fire that gutted a chip shop as it ripped through a seaside town has confirmed it started accidentally due to an electrical fault.

Witnesses reported hearing a "massive explosion" as the blaze spread across a number of wooden buildings along Blackshore Quay on Southwold harbour in Suffolk over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Mrs T's Fish and Chips was severely damaged alongside a second fish and chip shop and eight fishermen's huts.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said the investigation had found the blaze was started accidentally by an electrical fault in one of the properties.

Gas canisters then exploded, accelerating the spread of the fire.

Fire crews said "owing to their wooden construction the fire spread throughout the buildings and some have been destroyed, with others badly damaged".

The owners of Mrs T's Fish and Chips said they had been "blown away" by the messages of support they had received since the fire in the early hours of Monday.

In a Facebook post later on Monday, they said: "All of the staff at Mrs T's would like to thank each and every one for your kind words of support today.

"We haven't been able to answer everyone yet, but we have seen all your messages, and we are blown away with the amount of love we have received."

Hundreds of messages have been posted by customers offering their sympathy and support to their "favourite chippy" and the "best fish and chips in Southwold".

A GoFundMe page was set up on Tuesday morning to raise money to "support the family, staff and business".

