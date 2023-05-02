A grandad says a skydive for his 90th birthday was the best experience of his life.

Ivan Mond, from Harlow in Essex, jumped out of a plane over Chatteris, Cambridgeshire, on Sunday.

The 90-year-old was ticking a lifelong goal off his bucketlist and raising money for Breast Cancer UK.

Ivan Mond said: “We just came down really really slowly, it was so quiet it’s unbelievable.

"It was the best thing I’ve ever done.

"It was just fantastic, absolutely fantastic.”

Staying active by hanging off zipwires and racing his grandchildren in go karts, Mr Mond has already set his sights on a wing-walk for his 100th birthday.

Ivan said: “I haven't got long to live in this life now so I might as well just do everything I want to do!”

The Mond family have raised over £6,500 for Breast Cancer UK. Credit: Samantha Mond

He was joined on the skydive by ten of his family members, including his children and grandchildren.

Mr Mond's step-daughter died from breast cancer 20 years ago, so the charity Breast Cancer UK is close to his heart.

The family set a target of £500, but have so far raised over £6,500.

Mr Mond said: "I’m over the moon, I’m just absolutely over the moon.

"The fact that we did it together, it made it a wonderful day, a wonderful day."

Ivan Mond after his skydive over Chatteris Airfield. Credit: North London Skydiving

Ivan's granddaughter Samantha Mond, 25, joined him for the skydive.

She said: “I’m just so proud for Grandad that he’s been able to do it after wanting to for so long, but actually to then support a charity that’s not only close to his heart but the whole family. It’s just amazing.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.