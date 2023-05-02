Dozens of bikers accompanied the funeral procession of a father and son killed in a double shooting.

The coffins of Gary and Josh Dunmore made their final journey from the family home in Somersham, Cambridgeshire, passing a large number of villagers who gathered around the clock tower to watch them pass.

Thirty-two-year-old Josh was shot dead at an address in Bluntisham at around 9pm on 29 March.

Just over half an hour later, gunshots were heard in Sutton, six miles away, where his father Gary, 57, was also found dead.

Stephen Alderton, 66, of no fixed abode, has since appeared at Cambridge Crown Court charged with two counts of murder and one count of possession of a firearm.

Gary and Josh Dunmore died in shootings half an hour apart. Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

They were accompanied to the crematorium by more than 30 riders, turning out in recognition of both men's love for motorbikes.

The coffins - which were decorated with images of the victims with their families - were carried in as Nizlopi's JCB Song was played.

Josh's mother, Mandy, read a tribute standing alongside flowers which spelled out the word 'Daddy' at the front of the public service which was followed by a private family ceremony.

During the service, mourners were played Iris by the Goo Goo Dolls, Rainbow by Amy Wadge, and End Credits by Chase & Status.

An estimated 500 people attended the service on Tuesday morning, around 100 of whom were unable to get into the building and watched the service from a television screen outside.

Flowers were left at Josh Dunmore's home in Somersham in Cambridgeshire. Credit: PA

The family have asked for donations to be made to the Magpas air ambulance charity, which is believed to have raised £7,000 so far.

Following their deaths, the two men's families paid tribute to them.

The family described Josh Dunmore as a "devoted father and a loving uncle".

"He was a wonderful son and brother and leaves behind an extensive group of family and friends. He will be deeply missed and the devastation this has caused will never heal," they said.

They added that Gary Dunmore would be "massively missed".

“Gary was the most devoted son, brother, dad, and grandad, who gave everything for those he loved," they said.

"He was a gentle and generous person who always put others before himself and he'll be massively missed by his family and all those who knew and loved him."

