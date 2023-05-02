Eight men are on the run after escaping from an immigrant detention centre during a riot.

A disturbance broke out at Yarl's Wood Immigration Removal Centre in Bedfordshire around 10pm on Friday, in which detainees used gym equipment to damage the property and grounds.

Police confirmed 13 people fled after managing to escape through the site's perimeter fencing.

Five have since been tracked down by officers but the remaining eight - seven Albanian men in their 20s and one in his 30s - are still on the run.

Assistant Chief Constable Karena Thomas said officers were first called by staff from inside the centre.

She said: "Shortly before 10pm on Friday we received reports from staff at Yarl’s Wood immigration removal centre of disorder involving a number of detainees.

"During the incident, 13 people made off from the premises through the outer fencing.

"Five of these have been detained by police but eight others, seven Albanian men in their 20s and one in his 30s, are still being looked for.

"We are continuing to investigate their whereabouts to ensure the safety of the detainees as well as the wider public and wish to reassure people that none of those who have escaped pose any risk to the wider community."

Staff - who work for security contractor Serco - have since regained control of the building and the Home Office confirmed no one had been injured during the riot.

The centre had been a women-only facility for many years but is now used as a short-term detention centre for men.

A Home Office spokesman added: "There are robust security measures in all immigration removal centres and an incident such as this is extremely rare.

"We treat all security issues extremely seriously and are working closely with the police and our contractors to urgently review measures."

Serco has been contacted for comment.

