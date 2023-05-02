The mother of a woman found unresponsive in a house by police said she had lost her daughter and her "best friend too", as police named the victim.

Officers were called to the Great Baddow area of Chelmsford in Essex early on Wednesday where the woman was found.

Paramedics tried to revive her but she died at the scene in Rothmans Avenue.

Police have now named her as Elise Mason, a 37-year-old mother.

Ms Mason's mother paid tribute to her. She said: "I have not only lost my daughter, but I have lost my best friend too.

"Elise was a fantastic mother to her children and she was loved by everybody."

Thirty-eight-year-old Mark Donovan, of Rothmans Avenue, has been charged with murder.

He appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Friday and was due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on Tuesday.

