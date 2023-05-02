Officers have been carrying out extra patrols in a seaside town after a woman reported an attempted rape over the bank holiday weekend.

It took place near a skatepark in Southend about 4.20am on Sunday, shortly after the woman had left a nightclub.

She was approached by the man who was in a group of four men believed to have just left Moo Moo, before being attacked at the corner of Warrior Square and Warrior Square East.

The man is described as white, of medium build, with short dark brown hair, and wearing a black or dark-coloured coat with a hood, a dark-coloured jumper, black trousers, and black trainers with a white rim around the bottom.

Essex Police officers have since been attempting to engage with the public and speaking to bars and clubs.

Ch Insp Marcus Dodd said: “I know people will be worried about this incident and what it means for their safety.

“At this stage we believe it’s an isolated incident and, fortunately, incidents like these are rare.

“We are committed to keeping you safe while you go out in Southend and to protecting women and girls from violence and sexual abuse.

“Specialist detectives are continuing to investigate this attack and support the victim.

“Uniformed officers have been patrolling in the area of Warrior Square and engaging with nearby bars and clubs.

“If you have any concerns or information about what happened then please speak to them or contact us.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know