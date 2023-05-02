Two university students charged with murdering a 19-year-old marketing student have been told they will face trial in October.

Ogechi Eke and Melvin Lebaga-Idubor, both aged 19 and from London, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday charged with murdering Kwabena Osei-Poku, who was stabbed near the University of Northampton’s campus on 23 April.

The university has confirmed both defendants and two other people charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice have been suspended from their courses pending the outcome of criminal proceedings.

Mr Osei-Poku, originally from Peterborough, was studying on an advertising and digital marketing course.

He died at the scene after being stabbed in New Southbridge Road in Northampton following an incident which started on the university campus.

Eke and Lebaga-Idubor spoke only to confirm their names during a five-minute appearance before Judge Rupert Mayo.

Adjourning the case for a plea and trial preparation hearing, Judge Mayo told the men: “Your trial will take place in October but before then there needs to be another formal hearing at this court, which will take place on 12 June, when you will both attend.

“In the meantime, you are remanded in custody.”

Lebaga-Idubor, of Ice House Court, Abbey Road, Barking, and Eke, of Brimsdown Avenue, Enfield, are charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Police set up a forensic tent where Kwabena Osei-Poku was found near the campus. Credit: ITV News Anglia

They were told their trial will begin on 2 October and is expected to last for around 10 days.

In a statement issued last Friday, University of Northampton vice chancellor Anne-Marie Kilday extended her gratitude to “our community and neighbours for their resilience during such an unprecedented, difficult time”.

“Following the charges brought against these individuals we will continue to closely support staff and students while assisting officers with their inquiries,” she added.

Last week the family of Mr Osei-Poku, who was also known as Alfred, paid tribute to the teenager.

"Kwabena had so many dreams and ambitions before his life was taken away from him.

"He passed away just 10 days after his 19th birthday. Unfortunately his life was tragically taken away and he wasn’t able to fulfil his dreams."

Two other people - Antonio Huian, 18, of Northampton, and Zhanae Forbes-Coleman, 19, of north London - have been charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice.

