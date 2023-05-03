A man had his ear cut off and was left with a machete in his neck after being attacked as he tried to buy drugs.

The victim, who was in his 40s, had arranged to meet Callum Bell in an alleyway on 27 June last year.

But as he arrived at the pick-up location near the Spar shop on Welland Road in Peterborough, he was met by 24-year-old Bell and 19-year-old Samual Estifanos.

While in the alleyway, Bell pulled a large knife from his trousers and lunged towards the man who tried to run away but tripped on a kerb and fell to the ground.

Estifanos, who was armed with a machete, began stabbing him several times before running off, leaving the weapon sticking out the side of his victim's neck.

A passing taxi driver called an ambulance and doctors had to remove the machete and re-attach the man's ear during emergency surgery at Peterborough City Hospital.

The attackers were found in possession of machetes. Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Det Con Steph Dunlop of Cambridgeshire Police said he was lucky to survive.

"This was a horrific attack which could so easily have ended up as a murder investigation," she said.

"It was truly shocking for all those involved, not only for the victim, his friends and family, but for the members of the public who went to his aid, the paramedics and police officers who were first on scene."

Police were able to identify Bell and Estifanos, of Welland Road, Dogsthorpe, as the attackers and they were arrested a few days later, where they were found in possession of the machetes.

Although initially charged with attempted murder, they later both pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) as well as being in possession of an offensive weapon in public.

Estifanos also admitted possession with intent to supply cannabis.

Following a hearing at Huntingdon Law Courts, he was sentenced to six years in prison while Bell, of no fixed address, was jailed for four-and-a-half years.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know