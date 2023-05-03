A baby fox was rescued by firefighters after it was found trapped in an underground pipe.

Crews were called to help the RSPCA in Turner Road, Colchester at around 12.30pm on Tuesday to reports that a fox was trapped below the ground.

Firefighters from the Urban Search and Rescue team had to use a camera to see where in the pipe the fox was trapped.

They then had to dig around the pipe to free the fox.

The fox was freed by 2pm and was left in the care of the RSPCA.

A firefighter and RSPCA staff holding the rescued baby fox in Colchester Credit: Essex Fire

