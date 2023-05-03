Play Brightcove video

Drone footage filmed as a fire ripped through a seaside town shows the ferocity of the blaze which destroyed two chip shops and several fishing huts.

Firefighters arrived at Southwold harbour in the early hours of Monday morning to scenes of devastation after an electrical fault sparked the flames and exploding gas canisters accelerated its spread.

These scenes, captured by photographer Nick Dean as he visited the town, came after nearby caravan parks were shaken by large bangs.

The drone footage shows the flames engulfing several buildings along Blackshore Quay, an area popular with tourists visiting the genteel seaside town where they can catch the tiny Walberswick rowing boat ferry across to the other side of the estuary.

Smoke billows for metres into the nighttime sky as firefighters desperately try to contain the blaze.

The following morning, the blackened devastation is revealed with roofs burned to cinders and wooden huts reduced to ashes.

The morning after the fire at Southwold harbour, several wooden fishermen's huts had been reduced to ashes. Credit: NCD Media

Mrs T's Fish and Chips was severely damaged alongside a second fish and chip shop and eight fishermen's huts.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said the investigation had found the blaze was started accidentally by an electrical fault in one of the properties.

A GoFundMe page in aid of Mrs T's has since raised nearly £3,500 from former customers keen to see their favourite chip shop get back on its feet.

