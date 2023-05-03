Play Brightcove video

Three endangered tiger cubs have been born at a zoo, just weeks after their father died.

The unnamed babies were welcomed by mum Mishka on Monday at Banham Zoo in Norfolk.

The family also includes big sister Kira, who still lives at the wildlife park, which is run by the Zoological Society of East Anglia, and will be gradually introduced to her siblings over the next few days.

Graeme Williamson, from ZSEA, said: "Mum Mishka has been very attentive throughout her labour, cleaning and licking her clubs within the privacy of her cubbing den in the house."

The Amur cubs' father was Mishka's long-term mate Kuzma, who was bred at Banham Zoo in 2008.

He died in March at the age of 14, a few weeks after keepers discovered he had a tumour on his heart and was in heart failure.

Kuzma at Banham Zoo in Norfolk. Credit: Liam Austin

Mishka was brought to Banham from Woburn Safari Park in Bedfordshire in 2021 as part of the European Breeding Programme and the pair welcomed their first cubs - twins Kira and Luka - in October 2021.

For now, Mishka will remain hidden away with her new babies, meaning keepers are unable to confirm their sexes and choose names.

"As with any animal births, these are not without risks. At this time, we ask for patience and understanding, to allow Mishka and her cubs the opportunity to bond," said Mr Williamson.

"The three cubs all appear fit and healthy and have spent most of their first few hours feeding from mum in the den."

From 11 May, the zoo will install a new viewing area for visitors to see the cubs from a safe distance.

Amur tigers are classed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) due to habitat loss and hunting, with only around 500 thought to be left in the wild.

The cubs are not the only new arrivals at the zoo. Banham's resident armadillo, Melanie, has also recently welcomed a pup with dad Pedro.

Melanie, a mother of four, was described as a "very experienced" mother.

The new giraffe calf at Africa Alive in Suffolk has had a tricky start after mum Kiara struggled to bond with it. Credit: Zoological Society of East Anglia

Meanwhile at ZSEA's Africa Alive Reserve in Suffolk, reticulated giraffes Kiara and Jengo have added to their family with the birth of a calf on 26 April.

The baby is Kiara's third and she has so far struggled to bond with her new arrival.

"Initial interactions between mum and calf were slightly fractured, but keepers have been working around the clock to encourage the calf to suckle from Kiara," said Mr Williamson.

"Keepers initially supplemented the calf with colostrum. Colostrum is a nutritious fluid that contains high levels of antibodies, to promote growth and health in fighting infections in young animals.

"The calf is currently being supplemented with Jersey milk to help keep his strength. Mum Kiara is still adjusting to her new calf; over the next few days we hope he will work out how to suckle from mum and not be reliant on his keepers."

