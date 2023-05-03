A rapist who attacked a woman as she slept has been jailed, nearly five years after the ordeal.

Shaun Western's victim told a court she still suffered with night terrors, waking with the memory of him on top of her, and struggled to leave the house after being diagnosed with anxiety, depression and obsessive compulsive disorder.

The woman had been on a night out in Colchester in September 2018 and returned to a flat at the end of the evening.

But after going to bed she woke suddenly to find Western, of Edward Paxman Gardens, Colchester, raping her. She screamed and he jumped off the bed and fled.

Police said that in interviews the 24-year-old had tried to claim the sex had been consensual but "a jury saw through his story".

He was found guilty of rape at Chelmsford Crown Court and was sentenced to six years and six months in prison.

In a statement read to court, Western's victim said the attack had impacted hugely on "every aspect" of her life.

She said: “Since this happened I started to suffer from night terrors.

"I never used to have issues sleeping. Now, when I have a night terror, I start to drift off to sleep, I will jolt awake with the memory of Shaun on top of me.

"It would make me feel breathless and panicky."

She said the attack had impacted her ability to work and shattered her social life.

It took nearly five years for the case to make it to court because of delays due to the Covid pandemic.

But police said the woman "stood strong" and was determined to see her attacker brought to justice despite "the trauma and stress of a trial".

"Her strength of character throughout this process has been an inspiration," said Det Sgt Danielle Markoutsis, of Essex Police.

Western will be subject to an indefinite restraining order and will remain on the sex offenders register for life.

