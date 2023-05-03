A murder investigation has been launched after a man was found dead by emergency services.

Police were called to a property in Ramsey, Cambridgeshire, on Tuesday afternoon after concerns were raised about a man in his 50s.

He was found at the address in Oswald Close, a small cul-de-sac of bungalows off Mill Lane, and emergency services later confirmed he had died.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out later this week to try to establish the victim's cause of death and police said they were "following several leads".

Forensics officers preparing to examine the scene in Oswald Court. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Det Insp Lee Martin, of Cambridgeshire Police, added: "I understand this is likely to be concerning to local residents but we do believe it to be an isolated incident.

"There will be extra patrols in the area today should anyone wish to speak to an officer."

