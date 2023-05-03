Play Brightcove video

A seal found with a rubber pipe embedded in her neck has waddled her way back to freedom after being released by vets.

The adult grey seal, named Cruella by the RSPCA staff who cared for her, was found on Horsey beach at the end of March.

She had a deep and infected wound on her neck caused by rubber piping that was thought to have come off a boat.

But on Tuesday, RSPCA staff were finally able to take her back to Horsey so she could rejoin the colony.

Video captured by the charity shows the seal "gallumphing" along the sand, through a gap in the dunes. While the journey looks exhausting, it was all worth it once she splashed into the cool North Sea.

Evangelos Achilleos, manager at the RSPCA 's East Winch wildlife centre, said: "While we don’t want to see these seals injured, we are glad that we can play a part in getting them back to health so they can be released back to the wild.

"Releasing Cruella has been just great and those that were at the release said they just felt so happy to see her head out to the water - where she belongs."

Cruella was found with rubber piping embedded in her neck and a deep, infected wound. Credit: RSPCA

On 26 March, volunteers with Friends of Horsey Seal rushed the exhausted and underweight seal to the wildlife centre where vets battled to remove the piping.

Cruella is one of eight seals who have been cared for at the centre after being found tangled up in something this year alone.

Once the piping was removed she needed regular salt baths, antibiotics to treat the infection and anti-inflammatories to allow her to recover.

The centre is still caring for five entangled seals: Maleficent, Roo, Kanga and Esmeralda and newly admitted Flounder.

"We have had a real spate of entangled seals being brought to us after they have been found with items entangled around their neck - it is really worrying how many we have had to help in such a short space of time," said Mr Achilleos.

"It is always touch and go for the first few days with any entangled seal, because once the obstruction is removed a seal can then suffer from the toxins that start to spread in their body.

"What is a concern is that a lot of the seals coming in now with entanglements are just pups - this year we have had the most number of entangled pups we have ever had - as they are usually adults - but a lot that have come in are pups under a year old - and this is worrying.

