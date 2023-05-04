Armed police were called to a street in a quiet town after two men suffered serious stab wounds in an evening attack.

The incident in Saffron Walden in Essex prompted a large response from emergency services on Wednesday evening.

Essex Police said they were still investigating what happened in Little Walden Road.

Officers were called at around 7.30pm after reports a man had been assaulted.

When they arrived they discovered a second victim and both were taken to hospital.

One of the men is still being treated but his condition is not believed to be life-threatening. The other victim has been discharged from hospital.

Four men have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

Police said there would be extra patrols in Saffron Walden while inquiries continued.

Ch Insp Colin Cox said: “Our officers acted quickly, arresting four men in connection with this incident.

“Inquiries are in the early stages but we do believe that this was an isolated incident and that there is no risk to the wider public.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.

