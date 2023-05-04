A long-standing pub which had its collection of golly dolls seized by police has closed after suppliers boycotted the business.

Benice Ryley and her husband Chris, the leaseholders of the White Hart Inn in Grays in Essex, closed the traditional pub on Monday amid national headlines surrounding its collection of 30 dolls.

Golly dolls are based on 18th century minstrels but now regarded as racist caricatures and the dolls in the pub, which sat on a shelf inside the premises, were removed by five police officers on 4 April after an allegation they were a hate crime.

Amid the fallout, brewing giants Heineken and Carlsberg cut ties with the White Hart Inn and stopped supplying beer to the business, which is owned by Admiral Taverns, because of its "abhorrent display".

In an interview with Thurrock Nub News, Mrs Ryley said: "I’ve had enough."

She added maintenance firm Innserve had also refused to work at the pub and criticised the Campaign For Real Ale (Camra) for entering the dispute after it removed the pub from the Good Beer Guide and banned it from receiving its awards.

"I feel gutted, totally and utterly gutted. Hurt, upset. I’ve had very, very much support from many people about the gollies.

"We’ve had a few bits of hate, which I personally don’t understand because it’s part of our life," said Mrs Ryley.

A Heineken UK spokesperson said: "We advised the pub owners that we want nothing more to do with them.

"They go against everything we stand for. We believe pubs should be places of inclusivity and respect for all people, regardless of their race, ethnicity, religion or gender.

"We have made it clear that we want all Heineken UK brands removed, and there will be no further contact with the pub from Heineken UK."

A Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company spokesperson said: "We believe pubs should be an enjoyable place for everyone and we will take steps to seek removal of our beers from venues who do not share our values.

"While we do not directly supply the pub in question, after being made aware of the police investigation we contacted our third-party distributor to make our views clear."

Nik Antona, Camra national chairman, said: "Camra hopes this heritage venue is preserved as a pub and will provide a warm welcome to all.

"We believe pubs are for everyone – there is never a place for discrimination."

The dolls in the White Hart Inn had been donated by Mrs Ryley's late aunt and had been on show for nearly 10 years.

After the police seized the dolls, the pub was graffitied and had five windows damaged on 16 April.

Paint on the door of the vandalised White Hart Inn. Credit: PA

Mrs Ryley insisted "young people these days don’t understand" the history of the dolls, adding some of her collection were "antiques".

She added: "I want them back. Basically, this is my life now, that they’ve ruined because we’ve got a stigma with our name now and with the pub.

"I’m going to miss the pub, I’m going to miss the people. We have had so many laughs in here."

The former pub landlord said Essex Police had "ruined our name".

A spokesperson from the force said: "At this stage our investigation is still ongoing."

After the dolls were removed by officers a source close to Home Secretary Suella Braverman said her unhappiness at the incident had been passed on to Essex Police.

But the organisation denied being directly reprimanded by the high-profile minister.

An Admiral Taverns spokesperson said: "The licensees have made us aware of their decision to leave the pub.

"We will be looking to reopen the pub under the management of new licensees in due course.”

