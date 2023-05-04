Voters have gone to the polls across the country in the 2023 local elections, with results expected through the night and into Friday.

Join us as we follow the local election results across the East of England - including Cambridgeshire, Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex, Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Milton Keynes.

There are around 48 district and unitary councils in the Anglia region and 44 of them will be holding widespread elections in 2023. Around 4,500 candidates are contesting more than 1,000 council seats in the area.

The Conservatives are under pressure on councils in Brentwood, East Cambridgeshire, Great Yarmouth, King's Lynn & West Norfolk and Welwyn Hatfield where the party has relatively small overall majorities.

Labour are targeting Great Yarmouth while the Liberal Democrats are looking at gains in East Cambridgeshire and Brentwood. The Lib Dem are also defending a small majority in Chelmsford.

The Green Party are hoping to make gains across the region but having been focusing on Mid Suffolk where they are currently the official opposition.

The story of the night - at a glance:

10.30pm

There's been concern about people being unable to vote due to the new rules on voter ID.

After the polls closed, the Electoral Commission said its "initial assessment is that overall, the elections were well run” however “some people were regrettably unable to vote” because of the new photo ID requirement.

They added "It will be essential to understand the extent of this impact, and the reasons behind it, before a final view can be taken on what can be learnt for future elections."

10.20pm

First ballot boxes are arriving to be counted around the Anglia region- including here in Harlow, Essex.

There are are 44 counts across the region but only 18 are being carried out overnight and through the early hours.

They are - Basildon, Braintree, Brentwood, Castle Point, Colchester, Dacorum, East Herts, Harlow, Ipswich, North Norfolk, Peterborough, Rochford, Southend, South Holland, South Kesteven, Stevenage, Tendring and Thurrock.

The rest will count the votes through the day on Friday.

Waiting for the ballot boxes to arrive at Braintree, Essex Credit: ITV News Anglia

10pm

Hello, and welcome to ITV News Anglia's live coverage of the local election results across the region.

We'll aim to keep you up to date with the biggest results as they come in, and have reporters across the patch to bring you reaction from all the main parties.

The results are expected to offer a crucial insight into voters' intentions in what could be the last round of polling before the next General Election.

