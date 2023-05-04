A nursery worker who sexually assaulted a child and took indecent photos of her claimed he was just giving her a "completely innocent" baby massage.

The man in his 30s, from Cambridgeshire, removed most of the girl's clothes before taking the pictures.

In police interview the man denied the allegations and gave a pre-prepared statement stating he had done a “baby massage” course as part of his job.

At Cambridge Crown Court, he was jailed for five years after admitted taking indecent photos of a child and two counts of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 13.

He had claimed the massage was “completely innocent”, purely for the girl’s wellbeing and had no sexual motive.

But when police examined his phone and laptop, six category C indecent images of the girl were found, including a further photo which showed the man and young girl kissing.

On other devices were thousands of posed photographs of the girl, though not indecent in nature.

Police said the offender, who could not be named for legal reasons, became close to the victim’s family because of his job and offered to babysit the young girl for free in April 2021.

That same evening, the girl told a family member what had happened and police were called.

The girl later repeated what had happened to officers from the force’s child abuse investigations and safeguarding unit (CAISU).

The man was arrested at his home the same day, with searches carried out of his bedroom and car and his laptop and phone were seized.

At Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on 19 January, he admitted taking indecent photos of a child and two counts of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 13.

He was sentenced on Friday at Cambridge Crown Court, where he was given five years in prison with an extra three years on licence.

He must also sign the Sex Offenders Register for life and was given a 10-year restraining order preventing him from contacting his victim in any way.

Det Sgt Sam Constable, from the force’s CAISU team, said: “The defendant claimed his behaviour towards the victim was completely innocent but, through hard work, we proved this was not the case and I am pleased he has finally been brought to justice.

“As this case highlights, we have specially trained officers who are there to support victims and bring offenders to justice."

