Police are trying to track down a man who conned a 92-year-old woman after pretending he had cleaned her gutters.

They have released CCTV pictures of a man they hope can help with inquiries, after the elderly victim was targeted in the village of Teversham in south Cambridgeshire.

Police said a man visited her house at about 12.25pm on 26 April, and asked for £90 for cleaning her gutters the previous week, although he had not done the work.

He invited himself into the house in Fulbourn Road and the woman gave him £20.

As the man was leaving, he told the victim he would be returning the following week and walked off towards the centre of the village.

PC Ryan Parker said: “This was a shameful fraud on a vulnerable woman and I would like to speak to the man in the CCTV images as I believe he can help us with our inquiries.”

Police have released CCTV images of a man they believe can help with inquiries. Credit: Cambs Police

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know