A woman who feared she might die when she was attacked by ex-partner has been praised for her bravery after giving evidence in court.

Jamie Kentsch, 41, who was described as a "violent and dangerous bully", pinned her by the neck and repeatedly punched the woman in the face, fracturing her cheekbone.

The woman told a court that she thought Kentsch was going to kill her.

Reading her victim personal statement, said: “Every day I look in the mirror I can see that it is disfigured: this is a constant reminder of what Jamie did to me.”

The attack took place in Wellingborough in October.

Northamptonshire Police arrested and charged Kentsch with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and multiple breaches of a restraining order.

Kentsch, of South Wootton, King’s Lynn, was sentenced to a total of 46 months for the assault, the restraining order breaches and a number of thefts committed in Norfolk.

He was also issued with an indefinite restraining order preventing him from approaching or contacting the woman by any means in the future.

Speaking afterwards, investigating officer PC Abigail Kennedy, of Northamptonshire's Police's domestic abuse investigation team, said: “I would like to commend the survivor in this case, who supported a prosecution and bravely stood up and read out her victim personal statement to the court.

“Jamie Kentsch is a violent and dangerous bully. This was not the first time he had assaulted the survivor and I hope that now Kentsch is in prison, where he belongs, she can finally begin to re-build her life.

“I hope this case sends a message to all victims that we will support them.”