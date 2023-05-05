Fury as mural to Lionesses skipper Leah Williamson is whitewashed over in Newport Pagnell
Part of a tribute mural to England captain Leah Williamson has been painted over - sparking anger from residents of her home town.
A special painting was commissioned following the Lionesses' triumph in the Euros last summer.
The artwork was painted on a garage in Williamson's hometown of Newport Pagnell, near Milton Keynes.
But now, the part which shows Williamson's face over an image of a lion has been whitewashed.
The murals, which have cropped up in several Lionesses' home towns, have split opinion.
A mural to fellow England star Lauren Hemp has caused some controversy in her home town.
A planning investigation has been launched over the painting in North Walsham.
The artwork was put up on the side of a Cafe in St Nicholas Court in March.
There were some concerns that it looked like graffiti as the mural is in the middle of a conservation area.
Councillors concluded the artwork was not graffiti but debated whether the cafe's owner and mural organiser would need retrospective planning permission.