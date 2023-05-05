Part of a tribute mural to England captain Leah Williamson has been painted over - sparking anger from residents of her home town.

A special painting was commissioned following the Lionesses' triumph in the Euros last summer.

The artwork was painted on a garage in Williamson's hometown of Newport Pagnell, near Milton Keynes.

The part of the mural which was painted over

But now, the part which shows Williamson's face over an image of a lion has been whitewashed.

The murals, which have cropped up in several Lionesses' home towns, have split opinion.

A mural to fellow England star Lauren Hemp has caused some controversy in her home town.

A planning investigation has been launched over the painting in North Walsham.

The Lauren Hemp mural has divided opinion in North Walsham

The artwork was put up on the side of a Cafe in St Nicholas Court in March.

There were some concerns that it looked like graffiti as the mural is in the middle of a conservation area.

Councillors concluded the artwork was not graffiti but debated whether the cafe's owner and mural organiser would need retrospective planning permission.