A man who played a "significant" role in supplying class A drugs across Essex has been jailed.

Jack Jacovou was caught with almost £250,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis in his possession.

Police said that there was "no doubt that Colchester is a safer place now that Jacovou is in prison".

The 41-year-old was arrested in December 2021 due to the work of specialist officers in the Essex Police serious and organised crime unit.

Some of the drugs that were seized during the raids Credit: Essex Police

During a search of a property in Whitehall Close, Colchester, officers found a bag for life containing four blocks of powder cocaine inside an ottoman.

A second warrant was executed in Thorpe Road, Kirby Cross, where 2.8kg of cannabis was found. In total the drugs had a street value of £234,900.

Jacovou, who is from Kirby Cross, was charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine, possession with intent to supply cannabis and being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Det Insp Frazer Low, of the serious and organised crime unit, said: “There is no doubt that Jacovou was playing a significant part in the supply of Class A drugs across north Essex.

“We will also be pursuing a serious crime prevention order which we believe will put barriers up to a return to a criminal lifestyle when he leaves prison. We’ll be working very closely with the CPS in order to secure the order and some really strong conditions within it.”

Ch Insp Colin Cox, Colchester district commander, said: “We know the sale and supply of drugs has a real impact on our communities, both in terms of vulnerable people being exploited and the serious violence which very sadly often goes alongside.

“Tackling criminals causing the high harm is an absolute priority for the force and I have no doubt that Colchester is a safer place now that Jacovou is in prison.”