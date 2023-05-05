Play Brightcove video

Norfolk Police released this footage of a potential witness as part of the investigation into the crash

Police investigating the death of a man in a hit-and-run found his glasses wedged under the windscreen wipers of his killer's car.

Leslie Norton, 56, was found with serious leg and head injuries in Feltwell in Norfolk at about 11pm on 28 September 2021.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn but later transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital where he died two days later.

Driver Nathan Cooper, who eventually handed himself in to the police, was captured on CCTV wiping down the front of the white Dacia Sandero the day after the collision.

The 33-year-old told officers he left his partner’s home in Mulberry Close at about 10.30pm on the day of the crash, to drive a friend home.

He said it was on the way back that he “heard a thud” as he turned right into Mulberry Close from the High Street.

He claimed he thought he had hit a dog but when he did not see or find anything, assumed the animal had run away.

He woke up the next morning to a police cordon at the scene of the collision in Mulberry Close and in an attempt to avoid being late for work, took an alternative route to avoid the police cordon.

Officers also discovered he had spent much of the day trying to get updates on police activities in Mulberry Close.

Police discovered the frames of Mr Norton’s glasses under the windscreen wipers of the white Dacia Sandero.

In interview, Cooper told officers he considered himself a good and safe driver despite never having taken any driving lessons with an instructor or sitting a practical driving test. He had also failed a theory driving test.

Cooper, from Thetford in Norfolk, received a six-month custodial sentence, suspended for 18 months. He was also given a community sentence treatment requirement for six months, a rehabilitation requirement for 30 days and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Following the sentencing, Det Insp Dave McCormack of the serious collision investigation unit said: “This is a very sad case that has changed lives forever and it was wholly avoidable.

“Cooper should never have been driving. He will now spend the rest of his life in the knowledge that he has taken a man’s life and caused so much pain to so many people.

"Mr Norton’s family are heartbroken, and my thoughts are with them.”

