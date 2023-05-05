A popular NHS walk-in centre looks set to be saved after a thousands responded to a consultation and urged health bosses to keep it open.

NHS Norfolk and Waveney had been considering whether to close the service which provides GP-style appointments. Around 6,000 people use the service every month.

But when they announced that they were considering axing the centre in Rouen Road, Norwich it prompted an outcry from residents.

Thousands signed a petition against the plans and more than 3,000 responded to a consultation urging it to be kept open, a response NHS Norfolk and Waveney described as "enormous".

Sadie Parker, director of primary care at NHS Norfolk and Waveney, thanked people for taking part.

“We received an enormous response from both individuals and other stakeholders working in health and care, and all your feedback has been invaluable in helping us to learn what’s important for patients regarding their healthcare, and how they’d like to see general practice services delivered in future.

“During this consultation we heard how strongly local people and the wider community feel about the Norwich Walk-in Centre. I am pleased to confirm that we have listened to all the feedback received and are recommending to keep the walk-in centre open and indeed look at ways to create additional capacity at this facility.”

A final decision on the recommendation to keep the walk-in centre open will be made by the board of NHS Norfolk and Waveney on 30 May.

