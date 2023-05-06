Four police officers who saved the life of a man whose neck had been slashed with a razor have been recognised for their bravery.

The officers were called to Braintree, Essex, after a nightclub bouncer suffered a near-fatal wound in September 2022.

PCs Courtney Bailey, Dean Bell, Jess Croney and Danny Crouchman found the man suffering a catastrophic bleed after being attacked.

PC Croney said: “I put my hand on his neck and pressed as hard as I could to stem the bleeding until the ambulance turned up.

"It felt like forever but it was probably only a few minutes.

“We decided it was best for us to continue the pressure while the ambulance crew got their equipment ready.”

Geoffrey Ryan was jailed for 28 years. Credit: Essex Police

PC Bell, who previously served with the Royal Anglian Regiment, said: “My military background helped because I had seen injuries like this before and know it’s just a case of putting as much pressure as you can on the wound.

“Fortunately, the ambulance wasn’t long and the crew were able to get him to Broomfield Hospital to operate. It was all an incredible team effort.”

Geoffrey Ryan, 53, was last month found guilty at Chelmsford Crown Court of attempted murder and racially-aggravated harassment.

He was jailed for 28 years, will serve an extended three-year licence and will not be eligible for release for at least 19 years.

The officers have been commended by Essex Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington.

“The brave actions of these officers on that night were truly extraordinary. Officers are trained for a whole range of scenarios but this was an extremely challenging situation," said Ch Con Harrington.

“But Courtney, Danny, Dean and Jess demonstrated the best of British policing by stepping straight in and dealing professionally and calmly with what they were confronted with – a man suffering a catastrophic bleed after having his neck slashed by a man with a razor.

“I have no doubt that had they not, the victim would not have survived and we would have been investigating a murder.

“I am so proud of them and all their colleagues on the local policing team, who pulled together and secured vital evidence and witness statements which ensured success at court and a substantial sentence of 28 years for the assailant.

“Thankfully, incidents such as this one are rare in Essex but, when they do happen, we will not rest until we have put the perpetrators before the courts to answer for their crimes.”

All four officers have spoken of feeling honoured to receive a Commendation.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…