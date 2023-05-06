Detectives investigating a stabbing in a Northampton nightclub have released CCTV images of two men.

A teenage boy was on the dancefloor at The Roadmender in Lady's Lane when he was stabbed in the back of the leg on Saturday 25 March.

The boy suffered injuries which required hospital treatment.

Police investigating the assault have made a fresh appeal for witnesses and issued CCTV stills of two men who may have information about the incident.

Anyone who recognises the men is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Do you recognise this man? Credit: Northamptonshire Police

Do you recognise this man? Credit: Northamptonshire Police

