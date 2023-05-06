Play Brightcove video

Detectives investigating the sudden death of a man have ruled out murder.

Police were called to a property in Ramsey, Cambridgeshire, on Tuesday afternoon after concerns were raised about a man in his 50s.

He was found at the address in Oswald Close, a small cul-de-sac of bungalows off Mill Lane, and emergency services later confirmed he had died.

Cambridgeshire Police said that they could now confirm the death was no longer being treated as suspicious.

Forensics officers on the scene of a murder investigation in Ramsey, Cambridgeshire Credit: ITV News Anglia

A police spokesman said: "Following extensive investigations over the past four days and a post mortem which concluded today, officers from the major crime unit are satisfied that there was no third-party involvement in the sudden death of a man in Oswald Close, Ramsey on Tuesday."

A file has now been passed to the coroner.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.