Fire crews were called in to rescue a terrier who got stuck after an over-enthusiastic rabbit chase.

Trudy the terrier was being walked on an old airfield when she dashed under a shipping container which was fixed to the ground.

When the pet refused to come out fire crews from Saffron Walden were called to the Carver Barracks airfield in Wimbish.

They found terrified Trudy cowering at the far end of the giant blue container, which was fixed to the ground.

Trudy was trapped at the far end of the container Credit: Saffron Walden Fire

A spokesman said: "We used air lifting bags and chocks to lift and support the large and heavy container, while we coaxed out the pet from underneath the large and heavy container."

Fire crews had to use lifting gear to raise the heavy container so the dog could be released Credit: Saffron Walden Fire

Trudy was rescued and handed back unharmed to her grateful owners.

Fire crews said they had used the What 3 Words app to get to the location after being initially sent the wrong way.

