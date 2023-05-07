Appeal to find missing woman from Chelmsford last seen on Wednesday

Police are appealing for help to find a woman who has been missing from her home in Chelmsford since Wednesday.

Dawn Harris, 40, was last seen in the city on May 3 and has not been in contact with friends of family since.

Officers want to get in touch with Ms Harris and say she may have travelled to Clacton-on-Sea.

She is described as 5ft 3ins tall and of medium build with shoulder-length brunette hair.

Ms Harris was last seen wearing blue jeans and black gillet.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: "If you’re with Dawn, know where she is or have any information that may help us find her, please call 999 and quote incident 352 of 3 May."

