A man who has been running a Japanese restaurant from a semi-detatched house for years without permission has been denied planning permission to extend his property.

Orlando Williams has been locked in a battle with Norwich City Council since 2019, over whether he has been running an illegitimate Japanese restaurant from the site.

Mr Williams runs a Bed and Breakfast from his property in Earlham Road, but is not allowed to serve non-guests in his eaterie.

He has been accused of "making a mockery of the law" after using delivery services for its food and receiving a two-star hygiene rating.

Mr Williams had hoped to add a two-storey extension to Orlando Williams' B&B. The plans submitted show an expanded dining room, as well as a separate breakfast area and two seating areas, as well as two extra bedrooms.

The extension application was initially turned down by Norwich City Council last year. Mr Williams appealed to inspectors, to overturn the decision.

However, the Planning Inspectorate has sided with the council, arguing the scheme would impact "the character and appearance of the area".

The inspector said: "[The extension] would also present a highly dominant feature when seen from the rear of surrounding gardens." Adding, "It would also be clearly visible from some private views including from the rear windows of houses and gardens."

The inspector rejected Mr Williams' comments that it would help provide more income during a time of rising running costs.

They added: "These temporary personal circumstances would not outweigh the permanent harm I have identified above."