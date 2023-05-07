Play Brightcove video

Cheri Curran spoke to ITV News Anglia's Graham Stothard

A mother says she relives her son's death every time another young person becomes a victim of knife crime in her town.

Nearly five years ago, Cheri Curran's life was turned upside when 17-year-old Louis Ryan Menezes was killed during an argument over social media posts.

His killer, Amari Smith, pulled out a kitchen knife and stabbed him through the heart.

Since then, she feels the problem of knife crime in Northampton has continued to get worse.

Earlier this year, within five weeks, two teenagers - a 16-year-old schoolboy and a 19-year-old university student - lost their lives in stabbings less than three miles from each other.

"It's the worst thing that can happen to any parent, any family," said Ms Curran.

"It's the worst thing in the world - and the upsetting thing is it keeps happening.

"We know what these families are going through each moment as it unfolds for them. The sad truth is more and more families are joining us each week, all over the country."

Rohan Shand and Kwabena Osei-Poku were both stabbed to death within weeks of each other in Northampton. Credit: Family photos

On 22 March, 16-year-old Rohan Shand was killed in the Kingsthorpe area on a busy road as he walked home from school.

Passing drivers rushed from their cars to try to save him but he died from a single stab wound to the heart.

Two teenagers have since been charged with murder.

Weeks later, University of Northampton student Kwabena Osei-Poku, known as Alfred, was stabbed to death following an incident that started on campus on 23 April.

Two fellow students, also aged 19, have been charged with his murder.

Campaign groups like Off The Streets NN are working hard in Northampton to try to end knife crime.

They raise money to install bleed kits in communities and organise education programmes to warn young people about the dangers of carrying a weapon.

Emily Pellicci said every new death felt personal.

"We're going out there to stop this from happening, to save lives, and when something like this happens it's like a kick in the teeth for us, for the area," she said.

She too believes the problem is getting worse.

But according to Northamptonshire's police and crime commissioner, knife crime is actually reducing in the county.

His office said the number of knife-related incidents in the last 12 months had fallen - although were unable to provide ITV News Anglia with the statistics.

But Stephen Mold admitted getting through to the "hard core" of offenders who continued to carry knives was a tough task.

"It doesn't make you safer," he said. "It increases the chance of you being a victim of knife crime by carrying one. That's a really important message."

Police insist they are doing everything they can to stop more deaths happening. There are now around 140 bleed kits installed around the county - which gives people access to specialist equipment to stem the flow of blood while they wait for an ambulance.

Ms Curran wishes they were not necessary.

In the meantime, she is joining the many campaigners in Northampton hoping to finally get through to young people and stop them carrying knives.

"We need to keep talking about it," she said. "Keep talking, keep talking, and try to nurture the young into knowing there are other ways to go about things."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know