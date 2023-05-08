A former special constable has been jailed for child sex offences after he engaged in online sex chat with a 14-year-old boy who turned out to be an undercover police officer.

Steven Hayden-Tift, 45, previously of Northampton, contacted the "boy" in December 2021 on Grindr and Snapchat.

The court heard Tift, who has been jailed for two years and six months, sent sexual photos of himself and asked for similar photos back.

Northamptonshire Police’s online child abuse investigation unit identified Tift as the offender and arrested him at his home address on 19 December, 2021.

He was charged with attempting sexual communication with a child and attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity, and was found guilty by a jury following a trial at Northampton Crown Court which ended on 18 March 2023.

He was sentenced at the same court on Thursday.

He was also given a five-year sexual harm prevention order and placed on the sex offenders register.

Det Insp Matt Haworth said: “We are pleased with the outcome of the sentencing as it means that Steven Tift will spend time in prison as a result of our investigation.

“Tift’s position as a special constable placed him in a position of trust which he grossly abused when he sought to use the internet to abuse a child.

"Thankfully in this case, the child in question was actually a police officer and we were able to take swift action to arrest him.“

