Three Peregrine Falcon chicks have successfully hatched at the Suffolk energy from waste site at Great Blakenham near Ipswich.

The incinerator is visited by hundreds of bin lorries each day from all across the county and it's thought it's tall structure resembles a cliff to the breeding birds who have made it their home since 2019.

It's the second time chicks have hatched at the waste plant which is run by Suez in partnership with Suffolk County Council.

The chicks are the latest success following efforts to encourage and develop biodiversity on site, including five beehives and a wildflower meadow.

Peregrines are a large and powerful falcon with long, broad, pointed wings but by the mid 1960’s 80% of the population had been lost due to illegal hunting practices and contamination of their food supply.

Numbers have since recovered following a ban on pesticides but the East of England is one of the last areas to see such a recovery.