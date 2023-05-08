Police have named three men who are still on the run after breaking out of an immigration centre in Bedfordshire.

Thirteen people escaped from the Yarl's Wood facility after cutting through a perimeter fence during a riot on Friday 28 April.

Five people were detained by officers shortly after breaking out and a manhunt was launched to find the remaining eight, who were all men in their 20s and 30s.

Bedfordshire Police have now released images of the remaining three men who they want to find.

Arnold Lleshaj, 27, Ervin Morati, 20, and Luftim Hallaci, 20, are suspected to be the final outstanding escapees.

Detective Superintendent William Hodgkinson said: "This has been a coordinated effort from police forces across multiple counties and has resulted in 10 people being arrested for a variety of offences including suspicion of escaping from the centre or assisting or harbouring those who involved.

"We will continue to do everything we can to identify and track down those responsible.

"I would appeal directly to these three men to hand yourselves in – you should also know that anyone who is helping you in any way will also be arrested and put before the courts.

"Anyone who may have innocently supported one of these men, or knows of their whereabouts, call police immediately on 999 citing Operation Springhill.

"We will continue to make arrests and use all available tactics to find these outstanding men, all who have assisted and supported them and bring them all to justice."

