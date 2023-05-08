A man who spat in his ex-partner’s face, lashed out at plant pots, punched a bystander and racially abused a police officer has been jailed for more than two years.

Paul Stanford had become enraged after spotting his ex-partner in a Cambridge pub.

The 46-year-old from Willingham in Cambridgeshire spotted the woman in the Station Tavern pub, in Station Square, in February.

Stanford, who was subject to a restraining order preventing him from contacting her, began to argue with her before spitting in her face.

Police said he was "enraged" and on leaving the pub he began lashing out at some plant pots.

He then bumped in to a man in a nearby carpark. When the man asked if he was OK Stanford punched him in the face.

Stanford then stormed off towards a nearby hotel where he swept cups and glasses off a table, shouted at another man and also punched him in the face.

The man managed to push Stanford away and restrain him, before security guards from a nearby shop came to assist.

When police arrived Stanford racially abused one of the officers and threatened him.

During the subsequent investigation Stanford’s ex-partner said he had also punched her in the face on 26 December – another breach of his restraining order.

Stanford admitted three breaches of a restraining order, assault causing actual bodily harm, five counts of assault by beating, racially aggravated harassment, affray and common assault.

He was jailed at Peterborough Crown Court for just over two-and-a-half-years.

Det Con Matthew Lander of Cambridgeshire Police said: “Stanford’s behaviour that day was completely unacceptable as he attacked his ex-partner and random members of the public.

