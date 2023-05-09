A football club has apologised to its women's team after its players were forced to complete their final home game on a different pitch because of a coronation bouncy castle attraction.

Colney Heath Ladies were meant to play their last home match against Bowers & Pitsea Ladies on Sunday on a pitch regularly used at Colney Heath FC, in the Hertfordshire village.

But team members were surprised after finding the large inflatable on the green space they were expecting to play on for the final time of the 2022/23 season.

Organisers of the coronation event refused to move the bouncy castle and the players had to compete on a different pitch at the venue, which resulted in a “sour end” to their league campaign.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Colney Heath FC, a semi-professional club, has since apologised to the women's team and described the weekend events as "unfortunate".

It said: "This was all a misunderstanding, as we believed our communication with the ladies team was that they were allocated the second pitch, as we had a community event which had been scheduled since the coronation weekend was announced.

"Colney Heath FC are fully supportive of everyone participating in all kinds of sports."

The women's team compete in the Premier Division of the Eastern Region Women's Football League, and currently sit second from bottom of the division.

After the match, a club spokesman who did not wish to be named, told the PA news agency: "We were aware of the fact that there was an event happening, but we didn’t know that it would be to the effect that we wouldn’t be able to use the pitch.

"While there was another pitch we could use, it doesn’t meet our league rules and regulations.

"We totally get that the club want to engage with the community and want to celebrate a national event, but there was ample space and other spaces where they could have put this bouncy castle."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know