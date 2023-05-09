Drivers are being warned to be careful after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms.

The alert for heavy showers is in place until 10pm on Tuesday and covers the whole of East Anglia, as well as the south of England and parts of the Midlands.

Train journeys could also be affected by adverse weather and there was a chance another weather warning could be issued by the Met Office for 10 May, during which time showers are predicted.

The Met Office said: "There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus."

Aisling Creevey, ITV Anglia meteorologist, warned motorists to be alert if weather conditions worsen.

She said: "Driving conditions are the big one. If a shower starts, slow down because of visibility."

The Met Office added that some flooding of a few homes and businesses was possible and lightning strikes could damage a few buildings.

Short-term loss of power and other services was also possible, according to the Met Office.

Met Office spokesperson Stephen Dixon said: “What we see today is some heavy showery rain moving eastward across southern areas that UK.”

“Some of these showers can be quite heavy in nature and and come with associated hail and thunder and lightning for a time as well.”

He said that some parts of the yellow warning area could see 40 millimetres of rain over a three hour period.

“Within this warning area the showers gradually release through the day.

“Some places could see 20 millimetres of rain within an hour, and some places could also see in excess of 40 millimetres over a three-hour period.”

He said that the unsettled weather would continue “for much of the week”.

“On Wednesday, we’ve got low pressure approaching the north-west of Scotland, which is going to introduce some more wet weather, particularly in the west of Scotland and Northern Ireland for a time.”

On Thursday, widespread showers could again be quite heavy.

“Widespread showers are possible on Thursday and some of the showers again could be quite heavy in nature for a time,” he said.

However, he said that the public could expect a “drier” day on Friday.

“Generally, a drier day for many on Friday, albeit largely quite cloudy for many,” he added.

