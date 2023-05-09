Four young people were left with injuries requiring medical attention after being assaulted in an attack police say was racially motivated.

It happened between 1am and 1.40am on Saturday when three young women and one man were at a convenience store in Cambridge Street in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire.

They became involved in a verbal altercation with members of another group of people, which escalated into violence, said Northamptonshire Police.

The four victims were punched and kicked during the assault, which left them with injuries that required medical attention.

The suspects are described as two females and three males.

Det Insp Emma Nealon, who is leading the investigation, said: "This was a violent and unprovoked attack on four young people who were simply going about their business. We believe that the incident was racially motivated, which makes it even more abhorrent.

"I would urge anyone who saw what happened, or who has any information about those responsible, to come forward and speak to us. We are determined to find those responsible and bring them to justice."

