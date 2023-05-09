Luton airport has been named among the worst in the UK for flight delays.

Departures from the travel hub were around 28 minutes behind schedule on average last year. The national average was 23 minutes.

Luton had the fourth longest wait time in the UK, after Birmingham, Manchester and Doncaster Sheffield.

Birmingham airport was the worst in the UK for flight delays for a second year in a row, with an average wait time of 30 minutes.

The analysis took into account all scheduled and chartered departures. Cancelled flights were not included.

When flights are significantly delayed, airlines are required under consumer laws to provide passengers with assistance, which can include refreshments, a means of communication and accommodation if required.

If the cause of disruption is under an airline's control, passengers are also due compensation of up to £520 depending on the length of the delay and the distance of the flight.

May and June were the worst months for flight reliability in 2022 as the aviation sector failed to recruit and train enough staff to cope with a surge in demand for holidays.