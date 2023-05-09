The A14 over the Orwell Bridge will not fully reopen until Wednesday after a major crash which saw a lorry go through the central reservation.

The road was closed late on Tuesday morning after the incident, between junction 55 at the Copdock Interchange, and junction 58 Seven Hills Interchange, because of the serious collision on the Orwell Bridge.

Just before 1pm, one lane westbound was reopened - but both lanes on the eastbound carriageway remained closed, to allow structural checks and repairs by National Highways.

Suffolk Police warned that the second lane in each direction would be likely to remain closed until Wednesday morning as repair work was carried out on the barriers.

National Highways said a lorry travelling westbound had crossed through the central reservation on to the eastbound carriageway.

Suffolk Police, the East of England Ambulance Service and Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene.

There are not yet any details of any casualties.

A National Highways spokesman said: "Road users caught within the closure are advised to remain with their vehicles and awaiting instructions from Suffolk Police officers.

"They will assist you get out of the closure as quickly as they can but your patience is appreciated while they deal with this serious incident on the bridge."