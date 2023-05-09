A man exposed himself to a dog walker who was walking her pet near a canal bridge.

The indecent exposure happened just before 9am on 3 May on the footpath next to the Grand Union Canal in Crick, Northamptonshire, near bridge 16 in Yelvertoft Road.

The victim noticed a man loitering on the path and as she neared him, the man stepped into the undergrowth before remerging and exposing himself.

Soon after the offence took place, the criminal rode off on a silver mountain bike via the bridge, on to Yelvertoft Road and towards Yelvertoft village.

Police described him as white, aged between 30-60, of an average build with short dark hair and wearing dark-coloured clothing, including a sweatshirt, cargo shorts and trainers, at the time.

Northamptonshire Police is appealing for dash cam footage or any witnesses.

People can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference number 23000266833.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know