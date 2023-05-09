A woman was stabbed multiple times by her ex-partner has won a High Court battle with a police force after complaining she should have been warned by officers.

Esengul Woodcock was "viciously attacked" in March 2015 by Riza Guzelyurt after leaving her home.

She said Northamptonshire Police knew Guzelyurt had "very recently threatened to kill her" and argued that they had a "duty to warn" her.

The victim added a neighbour had told the police on 999 that Guzelyurt was "loitering" outside her home 12-13 minutes before she was "stabbed at least seven times".

Northamptonshire Police disputed Ms Woodcock’s claim, but a High Court judge has ruled in her favour.

Mr Justice Ritchie, who heard arguments at a High Court hearing in Birmingham, made no decision about any damages award.

He was told how Ms Woodcock had been “very seriously injured” when “viciously attacked” by Guzelyurt.

Guzelyurt was convicted of attempted murder and given a life sentence.

The judge heard Ms Woodcock had been in an “abusive and coercive relationship” with Guzelyurt and had endured a “long history of appalling behaviour”.

She appealed after a lower-ranking judge ruled against her following a county court hearing and Mr Justice Ritchie said Ms Woodcock had sued police for "failing to warn her" that Guzelyurt was outside her home.

The High Court judge concluded Ms Woodcock had a "reasonable expectation" that police would "inform her" that Guzelyurt was "loitering outside her house" in circumstances where "she was likely soon to leave her house and there would be a five to 10-minute gap before the arrival of the police".

Mr Justice Ritchie said it was "reasonably foreseeable" to police, after the 999 call, that Ms Woodcock was at "high risk of serious injury".

He added: "I consider that the defendant’s failure to call the claimant to protect her in the gap before the allocated police officer arrived at her premises was a breach of the duty of care."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.