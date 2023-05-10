A brewery will rename one of its most successful beers to head off accusations of discrimination.

Moon Gazer Ale has made a tradition of naming its beers after hares - but said that recent award wins for its White Face golden IPA had led to "more frequent and vocal" feedback from drinkers who were unaware of its origins.

The Norfolk brewery said it had now been rebranded as Cheeky Jack, a play on the American name for a hare: Jack Rabbit.

Owner David Holliday said that after the beer was recently named the champion cask beer of Norfolk 2023 by the Campaign for Real Ale, the brewery "became aware that its name wasn’t sitting entirely comfortably with some people".

"Some people did not know the connection to the hare name, and the white mountain hare – and sadly in some cases giving rise to the feeling that there was an undercurrent of discriminatory language," he wrote in a blog on the brewery's site.

"This is, of course, a complete misunderstanding – but the fact that it created that impression was of genuine concern to us."

The award-winning beer has now been rebranded as Cheeky Jack. Credit: Moon Gazer Ale

The brewery's range includes other beers called Jigfoot, Pintail and Nibbler - names taken middle English poem called the Names of the Hare.

Mr Holliday said a conversation he and his wife had overheard had also contributed to their decision to rename White Face.

"[We] were recently sitting in a pub beer garden and overheard a man showing his pint to his beer buddy and proclaiming 'Now, this beer is totally lush'.

"There was a short pause before he continued: 'Name's a bit racist though'. So, again this made us stop and reflect."

He adde: "Beer should do one simple thing – that is to bring pleasure – so if the beer, or more accurately its name was moving away from that, however small, for us, it was time for a change."

The 5% IPA is brewed with Norfolk malted Maris Otter extra pale, alongside US, New Zealand and UK hops.