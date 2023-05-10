Two peregrine falcon chicks that hatched at Norwich Cathedral have died, the Hawk and Owl Trust has announced.

The Trust added that the cause of their deaths is unknown and that a third egg has not hatched.

Norwich Cathedral's resident peregrines live in a nest box on the spire and attract huge interest from people who watch the birds via a webcam.

The arrival of new chicks every spring is a highlight for birdwatchers and this year the peregrines produced three eggs in March. The first hatched last week.

However, the Trust has released a statement saying the live webcam and watchpoint have now been suspended.

The Hawk and Owl Trust posted on their Facebook page: "We are sad to announce that the two hatched Peregrines have died, and the third egg has not hatched.

"As the facts are unknown about the cause of their death, nor will we speculate, the appropriate authorities have been informed.

"At this time, the live webcam and watchpoint have been suspended.

"We will issue a further statement once the facts have been established."

In a separate statement the Trust added: "Sad news from Norwich Cathedral and the Peregrines this morning.

"The second chick to hatch was not as strong as we had hoped, and it now looks like it died last night.

"Whilst we have been waiting for the third egg to hatch, this is beyond the expected hatching date and, therefore, we feel is not going to happen."

