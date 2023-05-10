A rapist who attacked a man in an alleyway after offering to help him has been jailed for eight-and-a-half years.

Luke Bennett, 29, led the man to the alleyway in Chelmsford after he became unwell following a night out in the early hours of 9 August 2019.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard Bennett, of Townsend in Springfield, approached the man and offered to help him.

But instead he walked him into the alleyway off Baddow Road and raped and sexually assaulted him.

Bennett called for an ambulance, and waited with the victim, who was in his 20s, but left when the paramedics arrived.

He was arrested nearby a few hours later and subsequently charged with rape and sexual assault.

Bennett was convicted after a trial last June and has now been jailed, given a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will be a registered sex offender indefinitely.

Det Con Ann-Marie Aubynn, who led the investigation, said: “We support all victims of sexual assault or rape and would encourage anyone who has been sexually assaulted to come forward and report to us so we can support you too.”

