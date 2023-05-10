Parts of the M11 were closed due to excess surface water after thunderstorms hit much of eastern England.

The road was closed between J7a and J7 (Harlow/A414) but has since re-opened.

Essex Fire and rescue crews had a high number of calls to flooding-related incidents, with Harlow being one of the worst affected.

Hertfordshire police also said it was experiencing a high volume of calls because of cars stuck in flood water and urged drivers to find "alternative routes".

Flooding on the M11 near Harlow. Credit: Clare Ryan/ Facebook

Social media posts showed cars unable to drive through large puddles due to the extreme flooding.

More than a month's worth of rain fell in just 24 hours in parts of West Norfolk, with Heacham recording 57.6 mm.

Areas across Welwyn were also badly hit by flash flooding.

The Met Office earlier issued a yellow weather warning about heavy showers and thunderstorms expected across the whole of East Anglia, as well as the south of England and parts of the Midlands.

The warning was in place until 10pm yesterday.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.